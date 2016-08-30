UPDATE 1pm: Murder arrest: Man believed to have fallen from window

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a Southsea street.

Police were called at 8am today following the discovery of a man’s body in Outram Road.

Forensics officers in Outram Road, Southsea, where a man's body was discovered and another held on suspicion of murder

The News understands the victim fell from an upstairs window at the property.

Officers are currently at the scene as investigations into the exact circumstances of the man’s death get underway.

As a result, the road has been closed and a property has been cordoned off.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident.

Forensics officers in Outram Road, Southsea, where a man's body was discovered and another held on suspicion of murder

___________________________________

Residents tell of shock

___________________________________

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘The place is swarming with police officers and the scientific department are there and have put up a white tent.

‘There’s lots of people in white suits.

‘They have closed the street and put a barrier up around the house, which is a house of multiple occupancy.’

Police taped off the road from its junction with Campbell Road.

Six police vehicles were parked in the street as residents gathered to see forensics officers in white suits begin their investigation.

It is understood that the body was discovered by a woman who lives in main block. She found the man dead on her doorstep.