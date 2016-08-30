UPDATE 4pm: Murder arrest: Portsmouth man, 28, believed to have fallen from window

DETECTIVES have confirmed a 28-year-old man was found dead a in a garden in Southsea.

It comes after police were called at 8am following the discovery of a man’s body in Outram Road.

Forensics officers in Outram Road, Southsea, where a man's body was discovered and another held on suspicion of murder

The News understands the victim fell from an upstairs window at the property.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown said the man died at the scene and wants to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the early hours of today.

A 28-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A post mortem is due to take place this afternoon.

DCI Brown said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area in the early hours of this morning.

‘Something that may seem insignificant to you may prove vital to this investigation so please speak to us.

‘At this stage we are treating this as an isolated incident and I would like to reassure residents that there is no wider risk to the public.

‘Our priority is to establish how this man died and for us to do this properly we have had to close off the road and cordon off a property.

‘I would like to apologise for any disruption caused as a result of this and I want to thank residents for their cooperation.’

Officers are currently at the scene as investigations into the exact circumstances of the man’s death get underway.

As a result, the road has been closed and a property has been cordoned off.

Residents tell of shock

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘The place is swarming with police officers and the scientific department are there and have put up a white tent.

‘There’s lots of people in white suits.

‘They have closed the street and put a barrier up around the house, which is a house of multiple occupancy.’

Police taped off the road from its junction with Campbell Road.

Six police vehicles were parked in the street as residents gathered to see forensics officers in white suits begin their investigation.

It is understood that the body was discovered by a woman who lives in main block. She found the man dead on her doorstep.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact DCI Brown on 101, quoting 44160325642, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.