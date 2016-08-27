UPDATE: Armed police arrest three people in Portsmouth following ‘sensitive investigation’

THREE people have been arrested by armed police – but Scotland Yard has refused to comment.

Hampshire officers were in Kingston Road, Buckland, near Crown Bingo last night.

Armed police were at Kingston Road, Buckland, Portsmouth on Friday August 26 at around 9pm

A cordon was put up further down the road near Ocean Fresh chip shop.

Witnesses described police detaining two men and a woman.

The police helicopter was flying low overhead the incident at around 9pm.

Hampshire police said the trio were arrested in connection with Metropolitan police investigation.

Now a spokesman for Scotland Yard said the investigation was not terror-related but was a ‘sensitive investigation’.

He said: ‘It’s a matter of we’re not prepared to discuss.’

One witness, who asked not to be named, said: ‘The helicopter was flying above.

‘All my neighbours came out.

‘I went down to the main road, there were police officers with guns.

‘They ran into Crown Bingo and they had sniffer dogs.’

He added: ‘It really shocked me, I was wondering what was going on.’

Police and forensics officers were at the scene for around two hours, he added.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Two men and a woman were arrested by Hampshire police officers whilst in a capacity in assisting the Metropolitan Police Service and their ongoing investigation.’

No details have yet been released over the nature of the probe.

The News understands the investigation does not relate to crime committed in Portsmouth.