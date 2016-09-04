UPDATE: Armed police called to an incident in Farlington

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident involving a man with a handgun in Farlington last night.

The incident happened in Broad Gardens, near Havant Road.

It is believed that more than half-a-dozen police units, including armed officers and police dogs and ambulances, were at the scene.

The small industrial estate behind Pearl of the Orient was blocked off by police cars.

The area was sealed-off by uniformed officers from approximately 7pm.

Three ambulances were also on scene. There have been no reports of casualties.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: ‘Police were in attendance at Broad Gardens, Farlington during the evening of Saturday, September 3 in connection with a report of concerns for the welfare of a man.

‘Officers were called to the address just before 7pm.

‘A 45-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested just after 12.30am on Sunday, September 4.

‘Part of Lower Farlington Road was closed while police dealt with the incident.’