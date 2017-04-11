UPDATE: Arrests after firearm found in Southsea pub

TWO people are being quizzed by detectives after a firearm was discovered in a room at a pub earlier this evening.

Specialist police officers were called to The Jolly Sailor on Clarence Parade in Southsea shortly after 6.30pm after the firearm was found in a guest’s room.

Officers had been spotted outside the pub by residents throughout the evening and the entrance on to Clarence Parade from Lennox Road South was cordoned off.

Sniffer dogs were also spotted at the scene.

An employee from the pub said that the establishment was co-operating with police in regards to the investigation.

She did not add any further details.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: ‘A 24-year-old woman from Scotland has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and a 21-year-old man, also from Scotland, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate.’

Both remain in custody and are helping police with their enquiries at this time.

The force re-opened the road shortly afterwards.