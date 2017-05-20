UPDATE: Boy, 17, suffers ‘serious injuries’ in ‘altercation’ at Portsmouth takeaway

A TEENAGER has been taken to a plastic surgery specialist hospital after suffering serious injuries to his fingers in an altercation.

It comes after two groups of ‘youths’ ended up fighting in Copnor Takeaway, in Copnor Road, late last night.

‘Between 11.15pm and 11.50pm two groups of youths were involved in an altercation which ended up in the takeaway,’ a police spokeswoman said.

‘A 17-year-old boy sustained serious injuries to his fingers and was taken to Odstock Hospital (in Salisbury).

‘A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, and threats to kill.’

An officer was this morning standing guard at Copnor Takeaway, in Copnor Road, Portsmouth, this morning.

A scenes of crime forensics officer was taking photographs of the takeaway and examining items on the floor.

No-one from the takeaway was involved in the incident.

Cracked glass can be seen in the front door of the takeaway, which is next to Boxalls Bathroom Centre, Look Smart and Rowlands Pharmacy.

James Hewett, 40, who runs the nearby garage, said: ‘It is a slight concern but I don’t think there’s more of it.

‘I don’t think the amount (of incidents) is going up, it gets more widely reported.’

Traffic has not been affected by the cordon, which is on the pavement.

He said he didn’t see anything when he returned last night to the area at 11pm but saw the cordon in place by 7am today.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44170188936.