UPDATE: Drink-drive arrest after dramatic Havant van crash

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crashed van was left wedged over an underpass.
The incident happened at around 5am this morning in Petersfield Road at its junction with Stockheath Road, in Havant.
A 37-year-old man, from Waterlooville, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol level limit.
Hampshire police's road policing unit took to Twitter to share photos of the incident, which happened at 6.24am.
In a post the unit said: 'Suspected driver has just been arrested following RTI in Havant.'