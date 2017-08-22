UPDATE: Homeless woman, 21, who died in Gosport was known to council

A HOMELESS woman, who was known to authorities, has died after she was found needing medical attention on Gosport's High Street.

Police were called to the street at 6.49am on Friday to reports of a woman needing attention.

The 21-year-old was rushed to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham that morning by an ambulance where she later died.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary says her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Councillor Graham Burgess, deputy leader of Gosport Borough Council, confirmed that the woman was a rough sleeper who had been visited by the council's housing department 'on many occasions.'

He said: 'The woman had been visited by our housing officers for quite some time and was just one of the rough sleepers that the council is seeking to help off our streets.

'Some accept help, others refuse it.'

Cllr Burgess added: 'As a council we are doing all we can to help combat homelessness in the area and provide support to the borough's rough sleepers.'

He also praised the work of the emergency services in their efforts to deal with the situation.