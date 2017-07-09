UPDATE: Huge search underway for missing man in Waterlooville

POLICE dogs are involved in a search for a missing man this evening.
Anthony Bessey, 28, of Waterlooville, was last seen at his Beresford Close home early this afternoon.
A police spokesman said: 'We're growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
'Family want him home tonight.'
The missing man is white, 5ft8ins tall, has black hair and three tattoos: a tiger on his neck, wings on his back and a clown on his right calf.
Police, Hampshire Search and Rescue and firefighters are in Park Lane at the entrance to the Queen's Inclosure.
There is a large police presence, with multiple vehicles and officers.
Nearby resident Alex Ford, 32, said: 'There's a huge search and rescue team with 20 police cars, helicopter above.'
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44170263456.