UPDATE: Huge search underway for missing man in Waterlooville

POLICE dogs are involved in a search for a missing man this evening.

Anthony Bessey, 28, of Waterlooville, was last seen at his Beresford Close home early this afternoon.

A police spokesman said: 'We're growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

'Family want him home tonight.'

The missing man is white, 5ft8ins tall, has black hair and three tattoos: a tiger on his neck, wings on his back and a clown on his right calf.

Police, Hampshire Search and Rescue and firefighters are in Park Lane at the entrance to the Queen's Inclosure.

There is a large police presence, with multiple vehicles and officers.

Nearby resident Alex Ford, 32, said: 'There's a huge search and rescue team with 20 police cars, helicopter above.'

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44170263456.