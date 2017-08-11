UPDATE: Man killed in Fareham collision named on social media

The man killed after being hit by a car in Fareham has been named on social media.

Shock was expressed by a shop owner this morning following the incident when a man was struck this morning between Stow Crescent and Gudge Heath Lane at 12.06am.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20's, was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified on Facebook as Jordan White, however, the police have yet to confirm this.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers from Hampshire police.

A man in his 20's has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

As a result of the investigation, police closed the section of the road until around 5am this morning.

Martin Bellerby, owner of cafe Peckish in Highlands Road expressed his shock at the news of the incident.

He said: 'It was a shock to me as this is usually such a quiet street and we have not had many incidents like this along here before.'

The road is home to two pedestrian crossings in close proximity to one another and Mr Bellerby said it could have been a factor in the incident.

He added: 'It could be a problem that you've got two pedestrian crossings so close to one another, especially if a driver is going too fast and not looking and there's a speed camera not too far up the road.

'It is really shocking that this has happened here.'

Neighbours along Highlands Road said they had not heard any loud noises at the time of the incident.

A man, who did not wish to be named, said: 'I did not hear anything last night.

'The only way I knew it had happened was walking out the front door and seeing the police signs asking for help.'

The force apologised for any inconvenience that caused to any drivers on their morning commute.