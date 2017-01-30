UPDATE: Murder suspect released after man ‘fell from window’ in Portsmouth

A MAN arrested in a murder investigation has been told he faces no further action.

Hampshire police has also confirmed their investigation has closed after the Crown Prosecution Service decided no charges should be brought against the arrested man.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder after Jamie Walker, 28, was found dead in a garden in Outram Road, Southsea. Mr Walker was found at 8am on August 30.

At the time a police spokesman said his injuries were consistent with a fall from a window.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘I can confirm that no further action is being taken against the 29-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on August 30.’

She added: ‘We gathered all available evidence and presented it to the CPS.

‘The CPS reviewed the evidence and a decision was made to release the 29-year-old man without charge.

‘Our investigation has now concluded and we will now prepare a file for the coroner.’