UPDATE: Police called to Southsea incident

Police were called to an incident in Southsea after a man was assaulted.

Five police cars and a police van were called to the incident, in Waverley Road, opposite the doctors’ surgery and paramedics were also at the scene.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: ‘A man in his 20s from Portsmouth is being treated at Queen Alexandra hospital for leg injuries. His injuries are not described as life threatening.

‘A 38-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

‘Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. We are unable to confirm further details at this time.’

As reported by The News, a man who was stabbed to death with an axe on New Year’s Eve at number 75 of the same road.

One local said he was woken up by screaming and shouting between 8.30am and 9.30am.

The incident happened at number 81 and police were present at 10.30am when one nearby resident was going to church.

She said: ‘I was on my way to St Simon’s Church and there was about five police cars in the area.’

One woman, who wished to remain anoymous, said: ‘There’s always police outside that strech of housing and we wern’t surprised when we seen them there today.

‘It can be quite scary raising a young child in the area sometimes.’

Anyone with information should contact Eastern Investigations at Fratton police station on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.