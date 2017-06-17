UPDATE: Police investigating assault on dog walker charge man

POLICE investigating an assault that left a dog walker with ‘serious’ injuries to his face have charged a teenager.

The dog walker, in his 50s, was in the park off Bridgeside Close, in Landport, when he was inured at 9.15pm on Friday.

Police said it had been reported a moped rider was driving in the park but had then stopped and assaulted the victim, knocking him to the ground.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his face.

Detectives from Hampshire police have charged Ethan Goldring, 19, of Greetham Street, Portsmouth with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and without a licence or insurance.

He was also charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, criminal damage, racially or religiously aggravated harassment and theft from a shop.

Goldring is in custody awaiting to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.