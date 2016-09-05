UPDATE: Police still questioning man after Farlington siege

POLICE are still questioning a man on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm after a siege in Farlington over the weekend.

The 45-year-old suspect from Portsmouth was arrested early yesterday morning.

It came after armed officers were called to Broad Gardens, near Havant Road, on Saturday evening.

More than half-a-dozen police units, including armed officers and police dogs and ambulances, rushed to the scene.

The small industrial estate behind Pearl of the Orient was blocked off by police cars.

The area was sealed-off by uniformed officers from 7pm.

At the time, a spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police were attended Broad Gardens, Farlington, during the evening of Saturday, September 3, in connection with a report of concerns for the welfare of a man.

‘Officers were called to the address just before 7pm.’

She said the incident involved an imitation firearm.

The suspect was arrested by police just after 12.30am yesterday morning.

A spokesman for the police force today confirmed he is still in custody.