UPDATE: Portsmouth 'public order incident' involving 10 people leaves Gosport man critical in hospital

Two men have been released from custody after a 'public order incident' over a disagreement involving 10 people left a man in hospital.

The 24 year-old man from Gosport suffered a serious head injury in the incident in Southsea on Friday night and was rushed to Southampton General Hospital.

He was assaulted after two groups of people had a disagreement in Clarence Esplanade between the Hovertravel terminal and the public toilets. It happened at 8.50pm last night.

Hampshire police said the two men, aged 19 and 20 from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

On Sunday they were released from custody but remain under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Andy Lucas said: “We believe that there a number of people who were in the Clarence Esplanade area at the time who may have seen what happened. I’m keen to locate any witnesses who have not spoken to us already about this isolated incident.

'Please call us on 101, especially if you have mobile phone footage of the public order incident. Alternatively you can speak to one of the uniformed officers who will be patrolling the area over the weekend.'

Anyone with information should call DS Andy Lucas at Fratton police station on 101 quoting Operation Flyer.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.