UPDATE: Southampton man spoken to by police after Fratton Park ‘bomb’ message on Twitter

Police have spoken to a man from Southampton after an ‘offensive’ message was posted on Twitter last night.

The message, which has since been deleted but was seen by The News, included: ‘Love to let off a bomb in the family section at fratton park.’

Hampshire police confirmed they received a report at 6.50pm yesterday regarding an ‘offensive tweet’.

Officers visited the person responsible for the tweet, who had already deleted their account.

They spoke to the man, a 22-year-old from Southampton, about his use of social media and the seriousness of posting these kind of messages online.

Last night police made a series of posts online replying to people who were concerned about the post.

In its replies, the force said it was aware and is dealing with the incident.

In a message on Twitter, Hampshire police said: ‘Thank you for making us aware. We would like to reassure those concerned that we are dealing with this incident.’

Contrary to social media reports, a police spokeswoman has confirmed no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.