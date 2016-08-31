UPDATE: Southsea murder arrest: Police name man found dead in garden after window fall

DETECTIVES have named a man found dead after falling from a window as Jamie Patrick Walker.

Mr Walker, 28, of no fixed address, was found in a garden in Outram Road, Southsea, at around 8am yesterday.

Hampshire police said a post mortem has shown the cause of death to be chest injuries consistent with a fall from height.

A 28-year-old man from Portsmouth, who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail until November 17 pending further enquiries.

Crime scene investigators were with firefighters today using an aerial ladder platform to examine a first floor window in a shared house, where it is believed Mr Walker fell from.

Anyone with information should call Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown on 101, quoting Operation Halter.

You can also call the charity Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.