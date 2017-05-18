UPDATE: Third person arrested after shops are burgled in Southsea

A third person has been arrested in a police investigation into the burglary of shops in Southsea.

Police said a 23-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling - theft - and two counts of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Police arrested two other people yesterday and these have been further arrested on suspicion of other offences.

A 16-year-old boy from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of 17 counts of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A 19-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of seven counts of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, six counts of burglary other than dwelling – theft, three counts of burglary dwelling – with intent to steal, and attempt burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

He remains under investigation and has been recalled to prison after released on licence which is revoked.

Earlier The News reported how business owners in Southsea have been left angry after their shops were damaged and broken into in the early hours of yesterday morning.