UPDATE: Track now reopened after driver’s satnav error leads to rail passengers facing long delays into Portsmouth

TRAINS between Brighton and Portsmouth have now resumed after a car was accidentally driven on to the railway line.

A man reportedly took a wrong turn while following a satnav, turning left at a level crossing onto the train line at Yapton Lane, Arundel.

Police were called at 5.05pm and helped to remove the vehicle.

Southern Rail has confirmed that trains are now running again but says there are delays of up to an hour.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Constabulary said: ‘It appears that he has taken the satnav literally and went onto the track.

‘No-one has been injured and he is an elderly chap.’