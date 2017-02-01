UPDATE: Two women remanded in custody in connection with the murder of Nadine Burden

TWO women have appeared in court in connection with the murder of Nadine Burden.

Victoria Arthur, of Milton Road, Milton, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court via video-link.

Dressed in grey, the 43-year-old was charged with murder.

District judge Anne Arnold adjourned Arthur’s case to Winchester Crown Court tomorrow.

She was remanded in custody following the brief hearing.

Julie Palmer, 52, also appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

She is charged with assisting an offender over the death of Ms Burden.

Palmer, of Westminster Place, Buckland, spoke only to give her name, address and date of birth.

Wearing a grey top, she appeared via video-link and was also remanded in custody.

She is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on March 1.

​The charges follow an incident in which Nadine Burden was found injured at an address in Toronto Road, Fratton, at 11.58pm on Saturday.

The 36-year-old, of Toronto Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police revealed yesterday that post-mortem showed Ms Burden died from stab wounds.

Specialist family liaison officers are working with the family.

Detective Inspector Simon Baker said: ‘We are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Toronto Road between 10.30pm and midnight on Saturday.

‘If you were in the area at this time and have not yet contacted police about this incident, please do, as you may have valuable information for us.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170036119, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.