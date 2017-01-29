UPDATED: Two arrested after woman is murdered in Portsmouth

DETECTIVES have launched a murder probe after a woman was killed in Portsmouth last night.

Officers were called to an address in Toronto Road, Buckland, at 11.58pm after an injured woman was discovered inside the address.

PROBE: Police have cordoned off part of Toronto Road following last night's murder Photo: Tom Cotterill

The 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will take place in due course, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Two people, both from Portsmouth, have been arrested in connection with this incident; A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 52-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both women are in police custody people questioned by officers.

The force is now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector David Brown, said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Toronto Road last night who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward and speak to us. If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please speak to us and tell us what you know.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Senator or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.