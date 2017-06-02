Urgent appeal to find missing Fareham child is launched

POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing child from Fareham.

Marcus Alderson has not been seen for a week.

The 15-year-old was last spotted in The Avenue area of Fareham at about 10.20am on Friday, May 26.

Police are now worried about the youngster’s well-being and are urging people across Hampshire to be on the lookout.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘We are concerned for his welfare and would urge anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately.’

The youngster has been described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short black hair and small eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey/green polo shirt, black jeans, and black trainers with white soles.

Marcus has links to Portsmouth, New Milton in the New Forest, and the Isle of Wight, and is believed to have recently travelled through Petersfield.

Anyone with information relating to Marcus’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately on 101 quoting 44170199213, or call 999 if appropriate.