Urgent hunt for Fareham missing man

Family of a missing man a ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for a 21-year-old man.

Connor Gardener, 21, was last spotted in Geoffrey Cresecent, Fareham, at 9.30am yesterday.

Police said he may have travelled to North London.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘This is out of character for Connor and his family are understandably growing increasingly concerned.’

Connor is 6ft tall, white, of a slim build and with very long, straight brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap – the same one in the photograph.

A spokeswoman added: ‘We believe he may have travelled to North London, so if you were travelling in that direction yesterday please take a look at the photograph to see if you remember seeing him.’

Call police on 101, quoting 44170423807.