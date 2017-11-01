Search

Urgent hunt for Fareham missing man

Connor Gardener, 21, was last seen in the Geoffrey Crescent area of Fareham at 9.30am yesterday (31 October). This is out of character for Connor and his family are understandably growing increasingly concerned. He is described as being 6ft tall, white, of a slim build and with very long, straight brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, the same one he is seen wearing in the photograph. Have you seen anyone matching this description? Do you know where he is? We believe he may have travelled to North London, so if you were travelling in that direction yesterday please take a look at the photograph to see if you remember seeing him. Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44170423807.
Connor Gardener, 21, was last seen in the Geoffrey Crescent area of Fareham at 9.30am yesterday (31 October). This is out of character for Connor and his family are understandably growing increasingly concerned. He is described as being 6ft tall, white, of a slim build and with very long, straight brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, the same one he is seen wearing in the photograph. Have you seen anyone matching this description? Do you know where he is? We believe he may have travelled to North London, so if you were travelling in that direction yesterday please take a look at the photograph to see if you remember seeing him. Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44170423807.

In the courts: Round-up of latest cases at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

0
Have your say

Family of a missing man a ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for a 21-year-old man.

Connor Gardener, 21, was last spotted in Geoffrey Cresecent, Fareham, at 9.30am yesterday.

Police said he may have travelled to North London.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘This is out of character for Connor and his family are understandably growing increasingly concerned.’

Connor is 6ft tall, white, of a slim build and with very long, straight brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap – the same one in the photograph.

A spokeswoman added: ‘We believe he may have travelled to North London, so if you were travelling in that direction yesterday please take a look at the photograph to see if you remember seeing him.’

Call police on 101, quoting 44170423807.