Urgent hunt for Fareham missing man

Family of a missing man a ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for a 21-year-old man.
Connor Gardener, 21, was last spotted in Geoffrey Cresecent, Fareham, at 9.30am yesterday.
Police said he may have travelled to North London.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘This is out of character for Connor and his family are understandably growing increasingly concerned.’
Connor is 6ft tall, white, of a slim build and with very long, straight brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap – the same one in the photograph.
A spokeswoman added: ‘We believe he may have travelled to North London, so if you were travelling in that direction yesterday please take a look at the photograph to see if you remember seeing him.’
Call police on 101, quoting 44170423807.