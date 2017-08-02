Urgent search for missing vulernable woman last seen in Portsmouth

Have your say

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing woman.

Emma Eaton, 27, was last seen in Somers Road, Portsmouth, between midday and 2pm on Monday.

A Hampshire police statement said: 'Emma is vulnerable and we are concerned for her safety.

'If you know where she is or have seen her since Monday we'd like you to call us on 999.

'She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall with blue eyes and shoulder length ginger hair.'