Vandals strike at Sarisbury Green infant school

AN INFANT school has been struck by vandals twice in the past two weeks.

Police have confirmed that playground equipment at Sarisbury Infant School was damaged again by vandals on Thursday night.

Officers stated that the school in Sherwood Gardens, Sarisbury Green was also struck before within the last two weeks.

The force previously attended the school’s emergency services day an in response to the damage, officers will be patrolling the area.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘If you have seen anything suspicious in the area or on school grounds at night or over weekends, please give us a call on 101 quoting 44170377396.

‘The message is simply trespassing and anti-social behaviour issues will not be tolerated on school grounds, especially when they directly affect the learning opportunities available to the children there.’