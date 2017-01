POLICE are trying to track down vandals who smashed two windows.

The attacks took place on Thursday. A car window in North Lane, Clanfield, was smashed at 2.20pm.

Then, in Stansted Close, Rowlands Castle, vandals broke another window between 1.30pm and 4pm.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 101, referencing 44170005692 for Rowlands Castle and 44170005172 for Clanfield.