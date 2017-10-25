Vulnerable Hampshire pensioners conned out of £25k by ‘fake police’

FAKE police officers have conned three elderly pensioners out of £25,000, Hampshire Constabulary has warned.

The victims - who were all in their 80s and lived in Itchen Abbas, near Winchester, Waltham Chase, near Bishop’s Waltham, and Colden Common, north of Eastleigh – were called by someone pretending to be from the police, the force said.

The fake officer claimed they were investigating fraudulent transactions in the victim’s bank account.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘The victims were asked to withdraw cash from their bank and check the serial numbers.

‘They were then advised that some of the money was counterfeit and a courier was sent to collect it.’

The force is now issuing advice to ensure more people don’t fall victim to the scam.

‘We are concerned there may be other victims, who are unaware they have been the victim of a fraud,’ the spokesman added.

‘We would never request anyone to withdraw or hand over money. If anyone receives such a call, they should contact us on 101 from a different telephone.’

Police are now urging people elsewhere in the county to pass on these key tips to their elderly relatives.

• never tell anyone your PIN number

• never give personal information or bank account details to anyone over the phone

• never hand over your card, money or valuables to someone at the door to be sent off elsewhere

• If someone comes to your door claiming to be a police officer, always ask to see their identification. Close the door and call 101 to check they are genuine, a real police officer will not mind waiting whilst you check.

• If someone calls claiming to be a police officer, ask for their identification number and police force. Hang up and call 101 using a different phone. If you can’t use a different phone, wait at least five minutes before calling back. A genuine police officer will not mind waiting while you check.

• Police and banks will never ask you to give out personal details such as account numbers or PIN numbers.

Those who may have given out such information should contact their bank immediately to cancel their cards as soon as possible.

