A SAFE was stolen from a home in a burglary.

Thieves got into the detached home in Keydell Avenue, Horndean, between 7am and 3.30pm on Monday.

Now PCSO Kieren Mansell is warning people to remain vigilant.

He said: ‘Unknown persons have entered a detached residential property, conducted a thorough yet tidy search and have removed a safe from the address.’

PCSO Mansell said people should keep their homes locked.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting 44170010625.