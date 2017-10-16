Warning after phone scam in Gosport

POLICE are warning people about a telephone scam after two victims recently came forward.

One of the older residents, in Gosport, received a call from an individual stating they were a police officer from Greater Manchester police.

On this occasion the victim has parted with thousands of pounds.

The second incident was a call received by another older person. The caller stated they were from Inland Revenue demanding payment of thousands of pounds or the police would be visiting the home address.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Please be aware these calls are not genuine. If you have any suspicion at all terminate the call and report the incident straightaway by phoning 101 requesting the police.’