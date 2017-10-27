Warning after spate of thefts from cars in the area

Have your say

THIEVES have targeted cars sparking a police warning.

Hampshire police said items were stolen from cars between October 18 and October 27.

The vehicles were parked in the Third Avenue and The Gardens areas of Warblington, in Staunton Road and Ingledene Close areas in Bedhampton, and the Linkenholt Way area of Leigh Park.

A spokesman said: ‘Items including money, a dashcam, a sat nav and an iPad were stolen from vehicles in these areas.

‘In most cases it had been established that cars had been left unlocked.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Drivers were told to lock their vehicles.