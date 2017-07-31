Search

Warning after theft from Fareham car

Alan Mak at the Hampshire Constabulary Training Centre with PCC Michael Lane

Police use the very latest technology to keep us safe

KEEP valuables locked away and not on display in cars.

That’s the message from Fareham police after a thief snatched a Garmind satnav from a vehicle in Sarisbury Green.

Officers are also urging people to make sure their cars are locked at night.