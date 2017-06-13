Warning after woman spots men ‘selling knives out of a box’ in Milton

A woman has warned people to stay vigilant after claiming she was offered the chance to buy kitchen knives by a man in Milton.

The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, was driving along Milton Road at about 11am last Wednesday when the alleged incident occured.

It was a very frightening experience, especially because they did seem to be targeting older and disabled people. Eyewitness

She said she was approached by a man who held out a box of sharp stainless steel kitchen knives and asked her if she wanted to buy one.

She said: ‘I was travelling along Milton Road and this man came and stood by my passenger window while I was stopped.

‘I looked out of the window and saw he was holding out a box of knives.’

After driving on and parking her car, the woman walked back along the main road where she says she saw him asking a man in a mobility scooter whether he was interested in the knives.

She said: ‘Someone told me there had been a group of five people out there on the street selling them, and that it had been reported to the police.

‘I just want people to be wary of this happening.

‘It was a very frightening experience, especially because they did seem to be targeting older and disabled people.

‘It can be very intimidating for people.’

She said the men she saw had beards and moustaches, and were in their late twenties.

A Hampshire police spokewoman said it could not find a record of a report being made about the incident in Milton Road.

