A WOMAN is warning others after she says her motorbike was stolen from her house.

Kayleigh Gibson had her red Honda motorbike taken from her back garden in Bridgemary, Gosport overnight on Sunday, between 11pm and 4.30am.

She is now warning others in the area to be vigilant and ensure their bikes are secure.

Ms Gibson says police have been informed of the theft.

Anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious should call 101.