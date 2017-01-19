Warning over behaviour

YOUTHS causing problems in fast food joints have sparked a warning from police.

Sgt Rob Sutton, from Cosham and Paulsgrove neighbourhood police team, said there had been an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour at McDonald’s, KFC and Subway.

He said: ‘A group of local youths have been causing annoyance and unacceptable behaviour towards staff and customers.

‘We are working with the venues to secure the identities of those involved, and working with our partner agencies, we shall be dealing robustly with enforcement action.’