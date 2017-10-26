Warning over speeding notice con

Have your say

POLICE have issued a warning about a scam speeding notice letter being emailed to people.

Pictured is a copy of the scam letter being issued to members of the public for notice of intended prosecution.

The scam letter that should be ignored

A police spokeswoman said: ‘If you do receive one of these letters please ignore it and do not click on any of the links provided in the email.

‘Police forces have their own individual departments that send out notices on headed paper.

‘If in any doubt, you should always check the information contained within the letter to confirm it is genuine by ringing the named force.’