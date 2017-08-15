WATCH: Alleged paedophile faces extradition

An alleged American paedophile living in Hampshire can be extradited to the US to face a catalogue of child sex charges, a judge has ruled.

Roger Giese

Roger Giese, 42, is accused of sex offences against a boy under 14 between 1998 and 2002 in California.

District judge Margot Coleman said she had thought a "great deal" about the case before ruling against him at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The married former choirmaster, who has been living in Hampshire under a different name, hugged his crying wife after the decision was given.

Giese is wanted in Orange County, California, after allegedly befriending the child when working as a voice coach for the All-American Boys Chorus in 1998.

Since 2014, a series of extradition legal battles have been fought after the Home Office certified a request from the United States.

But High Court judges in London previously blocked his departure on human rights grounds, with lawyers questioning the trustworthiness of promises by US officials on his future treatment.

While in England he was working for a PR company - having been on the run from the FBI since 2007.

The case has been referred to the Secretary of State to consider and Giese has 14 days to appeal against the decision.