WATCH: CCTV captures suspected acid attack in east London

Detectives have released CCTV of a suspected acid attack in London

The victim of one of the most recent acid attacks in the capital may lose sight in one of his eyes, police revealed.

A CCTV image released by police

The 26-year-old was on a night out in Old Street, east London, when he was approached by a man outside Bounce Bar who tried to sell him and his friend nitrous oxide, the Metropolitan Police said.

The pair refused, with heated words exchanged, and when they walked past the suspect later at around 5.25am on Sunday September 17 he sprayed a substance at the victim.

The victim rushed to douse his face in water in a nearby shop before being taken to an east London hospital with burn injuries to his face. A small amount of liquid hit the other man.

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the attack.

The suspect is described as being a middle-eastern or light-skinned black male in his mid to late 20s, around 6ft, wearing dark clothes and a Gucci belt with a gold buckle.

DC Dave Barrett of Hackney Police said: "This was a violent, unprovoked and cowardly attack by a troublemaker who has left his victim with life-changing injuries.

"We would urge anybody who recognises the man in the picture, or who was in the area at the time and may have information that could assist our investigation to get in touch."

Tests are under way to determine what the substance was.

No arrests have been made, and inquiries continue.