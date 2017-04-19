WATCH: CCTV captures thief stealing £2,000 bike in broad daylight

Police are hunting a man spotted on CCTV stealing an expensive racing bike in broad daylight.

The footage shows the thief wandering around Island Fine Arts in Dennett Road, Bembridge on the Isle of Wight before taking what appears to be bolt cutters from his jacket.

He then proceeds to cut through a security chain on the bicycle, which is chained up outside the gallery.

He rides away on the bicycle, but not before swapping a glance with a staff member through the window.

The bicycle, which belongs to the gallery, is thought to be worth about £2,000.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed police are investigating the theft, which happened at about 4.40pm on Thursday April 13.

If you have any information call police on 101 and use the reference number 44170138602.

Video courtesy of the Island Echo and Island Fine Arts