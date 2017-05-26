WATCH: CCTV shows burglars ransacking Hampshire house

POLICE have released shocking footage of burglars ransacking a family's home in Hampshire.

The CCTV film was used in the trial of one of the raiders, who has been jailed for three years and one month by a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The burglars were caught on CCTV

Antony Agnew, 26, of Alder Road, Southampton was part of a group of four masked burglars who ransacked a house in Dean Lane, Winchester on 4 January.

They stole a watch, jewellery and clothing worth a total of £10,000.

Police say it was one of a series of high value burglaries carried out in the west and north of Hampshire in January.

Agnew pleaded guilty after a hearing on 17 May and was sentenced yesterday at Portsmouth Crown Court to three years and one month in prison.

Detective Sergeant Will Whale said: “The identification of Agnew has disrupted a major criminal group that we know has committed further high value burglaries.

“It was clearly distressing for the victims to have to watch their home being ransacked.

“They have been traumatised by this burglary and I would like to thank them for their strength in supporting us in this complex investigation - including allowing the CCTV footage to be used in the media.

“Such is the graphic nature of the footage that we believe someone will come forward to identify the other members of this organised criminal group.

“If you have any information about the group, please call me on 101 quoting Operation Pursue.”