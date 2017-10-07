WATCH: Dramatic bodycam footage shows fire after homeless man’s bedding is set alight

Have your say

Here is the dramatic moment firefighters helped stop a fire which had destroyed a homeless man’s bedding in Commercial Road.

The fire was started by Nicola King and Jerely Evans who had given the man £5 before starting a fire using a lighter when he walked away.

Yesterday King admitted helping to start the fire and urinating on the bedding.

She will be sentenced on October 27.

Evans was previously sentenced to four months in jail for starting the fire.