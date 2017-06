FOOTAGE from a dashcam shows the dramatic moment a car swerves and hits railings at high speed on Hayling Island.

The video, sent to The News, shows a car veer onto the wrong side of the road along Sea Front to avoid hitting another vehicle pulling out of a junction.

Car crash on Sea Front, Hayling Island

The car then spins off-road hitting the railings of a property before driving off.

The crash happened on June 4 at 3.45pm.