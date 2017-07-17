WATCH: Drink-driver’s 127mph police chase on M27

DRAMATIC video footage has been released of a police chase reaching 127mph, during which a drink-driver ploughed into three police cars, causing thousands of pounds of damage.

Martin Ralfs, 58, of Whitworth Crescent, Southampton, has been jailed for two years after he pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court to dangerous driving and driving while above the alcohol limit.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said Ralfs was seen speeding at 90mph near to junction five of the westbound M27 motorway in the early hours of April 2.

He said a police car pulled in front of Ralfs and attempted to force him to pull over on the A31, but he rammed the car and drove off, reaching speeds of 127mph.

The spokesman said: ‘Knowing that the car was heading back towards the M27, three vehicles from the Roads Policing Unit were ready to carry out a tactical containment in a bid to stop Ralfs safely.

‘However, Ralfs refused to slow down and crashed into the back of two of the police cars.

‘One of the vehicles spun and crashed into the central reservation and the other one spun into the carriageway, both losing a rear wheel and suffering extensive damage that resulted in them having to be written off.

‘The Honda came to a stop on the hard shoulder and Ralfs, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested.’

The three officers involved suffered whiplash injuries and bruising.

Sergeant Mark Furse said: ‘It was sheer luck that no-one was seriously injured or killed as a result of Mr Ralfs’ reckless driving.’