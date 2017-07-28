WATCH: Driver takes dad’s car and crashes it

A DRIVER crashed his dad’s car into a pub causing thousands of pounds of damage, a court heard.

Thomas Burgess ‘happened to be walking’ down Lords Street where his dad’s car was parked, unlocked with the keys on the driver’s seat at about 1am on April 17 this year.

CCTV of the Ford Mondeo hitting a parked car and pushing it into the George and Dragon pub in Buckland Picture: pub landlord Vladimir Nasadovic

The 24-year-old had just had a row with his partner and was with a friend, to whom he offered a lift after spotting the Ford Mondeo.

But minutes after getting into the car he hit a parked car, which was sent crashing into the George & Dragon pub, in Washington Road, Buckland, Portsmouth.

Prosecutor Daniel Sawyer said: ‘He was driving along, lost control, crashed into a parked car.

‘He said in interview his foot got stuck between the brake and accelerator, crashing into a parked car and that car was smashed into the wall of the pub.’

Damage caused to the inside of the George and Dragon

Costs of repairs to the pub totalled £32,000 as the wall had come in, damaging the kitchen, and distorting the window and door frames.

In a statement read in court, landlord Vladimir Nasadovich, who was asleep at the time of the crash, said he was unable to serve food due to the damage.

Mr Sawyer added: ‘The defendant was interviewed, he accepted he took the car having had an argument with his partner, saw the car, decided to take it, lost control and crashed.

‘He and the friend ran off, he threw he car key away into a bin as he was going.’

Later that same morning police turned up to tell Burgess’ father the car had been taken and crashed.

Burgess admitted aggravated vehicle taking, driving with no insurance or licence, failing to stop, and causing a vehicle to be left in a dangerous position.

Sentencing, Recorder Patrick Clarkson QC said: ‘You’re not a very serious criminal but you do have driving offences in the past.’

Burgess, of Lords Street, Landport, was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a six-month curfew between 10pm and 6am.

He was given a two-year driving ban and will be electronically tagged.

Philip Allman, defending, said: ‘In respect of the offences themselves, it’s at best a significant error of judgement, that is one for which he is extraordinarily apologetic and remorseful.’