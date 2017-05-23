WATCH: Hampshire’s police chief condemns Manchester bomb attack

Hampshire’s police and crime commisioner has condemned last night’s bombing in Manchester.

Michael Lane said the public should remain vigilant and alert but ‘not alarmed’ following the terror attack.

A total of 22 people have been confirmed dead after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device as fans were leaving a concert at Manchester Arena.

More than 50 people were injured and some are still missing.

Mr Lane said: ‘My thoughts and prayers are with, and for, all the people of Manchester and all the attendees and families of those involved in the terror of last evening.

‘There can be no excuse or sense behind this vile criminal action.

Emergency services at Manchester Arena. Picture: PA

‘I would like to echo the early words of the Prime Minister and Home Secretary – that the public should stay vigilant, being alert but not alarmed.

‘And I would like to reinforce the many words of respect for the emergency services and the community response to this tragic event in Manchester.’

Police were called to reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena at 10.33pm, shortly after US singer Ariana Grande had finished her performance.

Victims described being thrown by the blast that scattered nuts and bolts across the floor.

There can be no excuse or sense behind this vile criminal action. Michael Lane, Hampshire police and crime commisioner

Mr Lane added: ‘As Police and Crime Commissioner, I know from my job that we are blessed to have brave, prepared and professional emergency services visibly responding.

‘Also behind the scenes we have a large number of people working with the common purpose to protect us, to prevent actions such as this and to build vibrant positive communities where the seeds of such evil do not flourish.’

Politicians have also been reacting to last night’s attack.