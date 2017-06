As a report says five dogs are reported stolen in Britain every day, here are some key safety tips for owners.

Research by pet insurance experts at Direct Line showed a 19 per cent rise of the number of dogs taken in 2016 compared to 2014.

Owners need to take steps to avoid dogs being stolen

More advice here.

The report found the actual number of dogs stolen may be much greater than the amount of cases reported to the police, as 1.5 million adults claim they have had a dog stolen from their care in the last five years.