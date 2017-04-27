WATCH: New footage emerges of steward kicking out at Pompey fans

Shocking new film has emerged of a football steward kicking out at Pompey fans running onto the pitch.

It was shot by Rob Martin, who was among more than 4,000 supporters who travelled to Notts County to see a promotion-clinching win on Easter Monday.

Hundreds of fans raced onto the pitch in excitement at the end of the game and footage posted on YouTube showed the steward kicking out at some to try to trip them up as they ran past him at full pelt.

The Midlands club say they are upset at what happened and that the contracted firm for who the man works is investigating.

Rob, who was with his 12-year-old daughter Maddie in the section for disabled supporters at the front of the stand into which Pompey fans were packed, said he was shocked at what he saw as he filmed the end-of-match pitch invasion.

‘The steward was very close to us and you could see how determined he was to bring someone down’ he said.

‘He was really swinging his boot, like leathering a football. It was totally unacceptable. At one point he kicked out at a boy who can only have been aged around 12.

‘Pompey fans had really enjoyed the occasion, but this man’s actions could have incited something totally different.’

Rob and Maddie, who has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, are season ticket holders at Fratton Park and enjoy travelling away to watch Pompey.

‘We have had some great trips and this is the first time I have seen something like this’ he said.

‘Lessons need to be learnt from this’ added Rob, 56, who lives in Portsmouth.

‘Notts County and their fans were great to us and this soured the day.’