WATCH: New York terrorist caught on camera

This is the moment the driver of the van which ploughed into pedestrians in New York was filmed just seconds after the atrocity

Eight people were killed and at least 11 others injured after the man drove the rented Home Depot truck on to the path on West Street at around 3pm local time (7pm GMT).

The attacker was filmed moments after the atrocity

The driver, who has been identified by law enforcement officials as Sayfullo Saipov, 29, from Uzbekistan, was shot by police.

Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones, who is on holiday in Manhattan, has told of the horrifying scenes as police swarmed the streets following the atrocity.