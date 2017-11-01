Search

WATCH: New York terrorist caught on camera

Connor Gardener, 21, was last seen in the Geoffrey Crescent area of Fareham at 9.30am yesterday (31 October). This is out of character for Connor and his family are understandably growing increasingly concerned. He is described as being 6ft tall, white, of a slim build and with very long, straight brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, the same one he is seen wearing in the photograph. Have you seen anyone matching this description? Do you know where he is? We believe he may have travelled to North London, so if you were travelling in that direction yesterday please take a look at the photograph to see if you remember seeing him. Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44170423807.

Urgent hunt for Fareham missing man

This is the moment the driver of the van which ploughed into pedestrians in New York was filmed just seconds after the atrocity

Eight people were killed and at least 11 others injured after the man drove the rented Home Depot truck on to the path on West Street at around 3pm local time (7pm GMT).

The attacker was filmed moments after the atrocity

The driver, who has been identified by law enforcement officials as Sayfullo Saipov, 29, from Uzbekistan, was shot by police.

Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones, who is on holiday in Manhattan, has told of the horrifying scenes as police swarmed the streets following the atrocity.