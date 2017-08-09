WATCH: Police advice on avoiding being burgled while you're away on holiday

Hampshire Police have issued timely advice to people going on holiday.
The force has produced a video outlining simple steps to deter burglars.
A Hampshire Police spokesman said: 'Whether you’re going away for a day or a few weeks, you should take steps to make your home look occupied.
'A dark home in the evenings and uncollected mail is a sign to burglars that no one is home.'
The force before going on holiday people should:
· cancel milk and newspaper deliveries
· set up automatic timer switches to turn your lights on when it gets dark
· register for the Royal Mail’s ‘keepsake’ service
· move valuable items out of view of windows
· cut front and back lawns and trim back plants
· don’t discuss holiday plans on social media
· ask a trusted neighbour to watch over your home whilst you’re away
