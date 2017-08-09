WATCH: Police advice on avoiding being burgled while you're away on holiday

Have your say

Hampshire Police have issued timely advice to people going on holiday.

The force has produced a video outlining simple steps to deter burglars.

A screenshot from the advice video

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: 'Whether you’re going away for a day or a few weeks, you should take steps to make your home look occupied.

'A dark home in the evenings and uncollected mail is a sign to burglars that no one is home.'

The force before going on holiday people should:

· cancel milk and newspaper deliveries

· set up automatic timer switches to turn your lights on when it gets dark

· register for the Royal Mail’s ‘keepsake’ service

· move valuable items out of view of windows

· cut front and back lawns and trim back plants

· don’t discuss holiday plans on social media

· ask a trusted neighbour to watch over your home whilst you’re away