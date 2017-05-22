WATCH: Police appeal for help after body of baby girl is found in north Hampshire park

Police have issued a plea for information about a baby girl whose body was found in a park.

The infant girl, who has been named "Baby M" by Hampshire police, was discovered in Manor Park, Aldershot, on Friday afternoon.

Police are seeking information

Officers are yet to confirm further details about the child.

A memorial service was held by Hope Memorial Church in Manor Park in Aldershot last night.

The force have urged the baby's mother to get in touch or go to a hospital, as they are "concerned for her welfare".

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote 44170188442, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.