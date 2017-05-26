Search

WATCH: Police make new appeal to trace mother of baby found dead in Hampshire park

A senior police officer today made a new appeal for help in tracing the mother of a baby girl found dead in a Hampshire park.

Chief Inspector Debbie Brooks issued the video plea for the mother of Baby M to come forward today - one week since the baby girl’s body was found in Manor Park, Aldershot.

The body was found in bushes at 1.30pm on Friday, May 19.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Our priority remains to get Baby M’s mother the medical attention she needs after giving birth. Please call us on 101 quoting 44170188442 if you can help.’

